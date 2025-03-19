A newly launched nonprofit, the Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation, will open its first headquarters in Manhattan’s Plaza District this summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

The foundation, which will offer a range of programs addressing challenges faced by those with Parkinson’s disease, has signed a 10-year lease for 6,733 square feet on part of the sixth floor of Jack Resnick & Sons’ 133 East 58th Street, according to the landlord.

“We are proud to welcome the Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation to 133 East 58th Street,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “This building is a perfect fit for all types of health care and medical office users, and we look forward to having Parkinson’s Wellness and its important mission join the building’s community.”

The landlord declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

Compass’ Adelaide Polsinelli and Marc Shulman brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jack Resnick was represented in-house by Frances Delgorio and Brett Greenberg.

A spokesperson for Compass did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation could not be reached for comment.

The foundation’s new space in the building on East 58th Street between Lexington and Park avenues will serve as its “central hub for wellness programs, community engagement and advocacy for the Parkinson’s community,” Jack Resnick & Sons said.

The landlord is also “executing a full buildout of the space” before the foundation moves in this summer, according to the release.

The 15-story 133 East 58th is also home to medical tenants Manhattan Integrative Cardiovascular, NY Laser Vision Optical and Shah Medical Associates, which all signed deals at the building in September 2022.

