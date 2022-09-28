Trio of Doctors’ Offices Signs Leases at 133 East 58th Street

A handful of medical tenants have inked deals for new offices at 133 East 58th Street, landlord Jack Resnick & Sons announced.

A cardiology and internal medicine practice, Manhattan Integrative Cardiovascular, took 2,879 square feet on the 14th floor of the 15-story building.

NY Laser Vision Optical signed a 2,735-square-foot lease on the 11th floor.

Finally, Shah Medical Associates inked a 1,807-square-foot deal on the seventh floor.

Each lease was for 10 years, and a Resnick spokesperson did not disclose the asking rent in these deals.

Paul Wexler, Josef Yadgarov and Elliot Dennis of Corcoran represented the cardiovascular clinic. John N. Kourtis of Ink Real Estate Partners represented the ophthalmology office, and Don Schmidt of RI Manhattan Realty handled the transaction for Shah Medical. Kourtis and the Corcoran team didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“They’re two young entrepreneurial doctors, and we got them a great looking space,” said Schmidt, who noted that Shah Medical had already moved into the building.

Resnick & Sons President Jonathan Resnick said that the property “continues to attract medical practitioners and other providers serving the Plaza District’s large population of residents and office workers. This building’s location and our dedication to customer service have helped maintain an occupancy rate over 95 percent for more than 15 years.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.