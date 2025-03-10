Park Tower Group appears to be tacking onto its 11-building Greenpoint Landing residential development.

Park Tower Group, which is developing the 22-acre riverfront project in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, has filed plans for three new buildings comprising 1,025 additional residential units at the property, according to an application last week with New York City’s Department of Buildings.

Anne Carson Blair of Greenpoint Riverview Associates, also chief operating officer at Park Tower Group, is listed as the owner in all three applications, according to the filings.

In the first filing, Handel Architects’ Gary Handel submitted a new construction project for a 399,685-square-foot, 40-story building at 21 Freeman Street with a total of 503 residential units.

In the second, Handel filed plans for a new 221,808-square-foot, 30-story building at 37 Freeman Street comprising 298 total residential units, according to the filing.

In the last filing, Handel submitted a new construction project for a 172,129-square-foot, nine-story building with 224 total units at 209 West Street.

Park Tower Group declined to comment. PincusCo first reported the news.

The three new building filings would join the 11-building, 5,500-unit master plan for the Greenpoint Landing community. The first phase of construction was completed in 2005, and the most recent 41-story tower at 16 Dupont Street, developed in partnership with Rockefeller Group, opened last year.

The East River waterfront project is also set to include 1,400 affordable units and 5 acres of public open space, according to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

Last April, the HPD announced that 374 units of affordable housing opened at Greenpoint Landing at 35 Commercial Street — 57 of which were set aside for formerly homeless applicants, according to a press release at the time.

It’s unclear when the three new buildings will be completed.

