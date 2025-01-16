There is no denying that Brooklyn has a unique vibe, and tapping into that authenticity is exactly what Rockefeller Group, in a joint venture with Park Tower Group, had in mind when developing The Dupont, a 387-unit luxury rental in Greenpoint.

Greenpoint has become a popular place to live as it’s not far from Manhattan and has more of its home borough’s neighborhood feel. With fewer commercial areas and small businesses throughout it, Greenpoint seemed the perfect place for Rockefeller to build its first Brooklyn property.

The 41-story tower at 16 Dupont Street features 20,000 square feet of nearly completed amenity space. It overlooks the newly constructed Newtown Barge Playground and boasts views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline.

“We loved what we saw of the transformation of the Greenpoint Landing [development], as well as the magnificent waterfront views that this site commanded, which would be forever preserved by the park in front of our property,” said Meg Brod, senior managing director of Northeast development at Rockefeller. “We saw The Dupont as a great opportunity to deliver high-quality housing, in a beautiful neighborhood, with the appropriate risk-return considerations.”

Greenpoint has become particularly attractive to Brooklyn residents, especially those who want to stay in the borough but escape the increasingly noisy and bougie neighboring Williamsburg (which traded punk shows for Hermès and Chanel stores), said JR Sena, managing director with Compass Development Marketing Group.

“Greenpoint thrives on the vibe created by the locally owned businesses. It stands out for being truly authentic rather than just looking the part,” Sena said. “You have these classic Polish bakeries and butcher shops that have been around for many, many years right next to trendy yet charming cafes, boutiques and restaurants serving up innovative eats. The robust combination of old and new is unique to Greenpoint, and can’t be found anywhere else in the city.”

And, despite being the new kid on the block, the team behind The Dupont wanted potential residents to understand the importance of the feeling of the neighborhood.

Those who tour The Dupont will receive a one-time-use token to be redeemed at any of the participating small businesses in the neighborhood — including pizzeria Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop, cafe Eagle Trading Co. and wine bar Bouquet — so they get a sense of the area.

Residents of The Dupont began moving in on Nov. 15 and, as of publication, the building was 10 percent rented, with 30 percent of the 387 units having been designated affordable housing under the old 421a tax incentive rule.

Residents will enjoy access to an array of amenities — construction of which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025 — including a rooftop clubhouse featuring a heated outdoor pool and sundeck, a social lounge with a fully outfitted kitchen, a gaming room for video game enthusiasts, a children’s play area, coworking lounges, a gym, and a spa that includes an infrared sauna and private treatment rooms.

“The Dupont offers a unique and rare opportunity for renters who appreciate high design,” Sena said.

