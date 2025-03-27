Law firm Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones is moving its New York City office to 1700 Broadway in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pachulski Stang, which specializes in corporate restructurings, signed a long-term lease for 13,643 square feet on the entire 36th floor of Rockpoint’s 42-story office tower, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The law firm will leave its current office at 780 Third Avenue in favor of more space and Class A amenities at 1700 Broadway, the source said. The Broadway building, which takes up nearly the full block between West 53rd and West 54th streets, is 1.1 miles west of the firm’s Third Avenue home.

“Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones was searching for a workspace that enhanced the firm’s operational efficiency and provided a sophisticated environment for our clients and our attorneys as they return to the office,” Brad Sandler, partner at Pachulski Stang, said in a statement.

“1700 Broadway offered the perfect solution with its top-tier amenities, including a private conference space, an outdoor terrace and great views,” Sandler added. “The firm will build a very high-end installation, creating a world-class office environment.”

The exact length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Bernard Weitzman brokered the deal for the tenant, while David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Daniel Levine and Brian Waterman, also from Newmark, represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Rockpoint did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pachulski Stang is headquartered in Los Angeles and also has offices in San Francisco, Houston and Wilmington, Del., according to its website.

The law firm will join several other tenants at its new building, including energy infrastructure firm LS Power, advisory firm LifeSci Advisors and data management platform Denodo Technologies.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.