Energy Infrastructure Firm LS Power Renews 14K SF at 1700 Broadway

By January 9, 2025 11:54 am
Newmark's David Falk and Peter Shimkin, and 1700 Broadway.
Newmark's David Falk and Peter Shimkin, and 1700 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

A company that deals with electricity is keeping its current outlet.

Energy infrastructure firm LS Power is staying in its headquarters at Midtown’s 1700 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Signs 139K-SF Lease in Jamaica, Queens

LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector, has renewed 13,700 square feet on the 38th floor of Rockpoint’s 41-story office tower, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $85 per square foot, the source said. The source declined to disclose the length of the lease.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Ben Friedland, Taylor Scheinman and Gary Davies brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk and Peter Shimkin represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for CBRE, LS Power and Rockpoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LS Power is headquartered in New York City but also has locations in New Jersey, Missouri, California and Texas, according to its website.

Other tenants at the office building between West 53rd and West 54th streets include advisory firm LifeSci Advisors and data management platform Denodo Technologies.

Rockpoint also renovated the 11th floor of the building in 2020 into a 12,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor lounge for its tenants, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1700 Broadway, Ben Friedland, David Falk, Gary Davies, Peter Shimkin, Taylor Scheinman, CBRE, LS Power, Newmark, Rockpoint
