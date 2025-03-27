German grocery store chain Lidl is making its name known in New York City, and it’s taking on East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, next.

Lidl, which already has six locations open across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, has signed a long-term lease for 26,568 square feet on the ground floor of Goose Property Management’s 185-unit apartment building at 597 Grand Street, according to tenant broker Schuckman Realty.

Lidl will become the anchor tenant of the property, Schuckman said.

“This partnership with Lidl underscores their commitment to serving urban communities and showcases the strength of collaboration between experienced property owners and reputable operators,” Schuckman’s Kenneth Schuckman, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Jessica Vilmenay, said in a statement.

“With 20 successful deals together, we’re honored to support Lidl’s expansion and bring quality retail options to Brooklyn residents,” Schuckman added.

Six of those 20 deals were in Brooklyn, including Lidl’s 33,000-square-foot lease at 1730 Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights and its 25,000-square-foot lease at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, neither of which have opened yet, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the East Williamsburg deal.

The exact length and asking rent of the East Williamsburg lease were unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents on Grand Street in Williamsburg averaged $103 per square foot in 2024 (the most recent data available).

Jacob Katz, principal of Goose Property, represented the landlord in-house. Spokespeople for Lidl and Goose Property did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The nine-story building between Lorimer and Leonard streets, which has an alternative address of 575 Grand Street, comprises 185 luxury apartments, with prices ranging from $3,500 per month for a studio, $4,400 per month for a one-bedroom and $6,500 per month for a two-bedroom, according to the building’s website.

Goose Property acquired the former Key Food building from Tapps Supermarkets for $42.5 million in 2022 and redeveloped the former one-story building into apartments, which wrapped up construction earlier this year. The developer also secured $108.5 million in financing this week from Apollo Global Management for the property, TRD reported.

News of Lidl’s latest deal comes after the grocery chain announced in February it will soon open a 20,700-square-foot store at the base of Windsor Court, a residential building at 155 East 31st Street in Kips Bay, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

