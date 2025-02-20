Lidl to Open 21K-SF Grocery Store in Kips Bay

German grocery store chain Lidl is expanding its New York City footprint with a new location in Kips Bay.

Lidl has signed a 15-year lease for roughly 20,700 square feet at the base of Ogden Cap Properties’ Windsor Court, a residential building at 155 East 31st Street, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The lease comes with an option to be renewed three times for five years each, according to the outlet.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $697 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Lidl, Ogden Cap and CBRE (CBRE) — which represented Lidl in its May 2023 deal at 335 Eighth Avenue — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lidl has not announced when it will move into its new spot on the corner of East 32nd Street and Third Avenue, but the space will be the grocer’s third store in Manhattan following its Chelsea and Harlem locations. Lidl also has locations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens, according to its website.

The grocery store will replace Bed Bath & Beyond at the bottom of the 31-story Windsor Court, after the retail chain filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and exited leases across the country, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And the German brand isn’t done expanding in Manhattan. Lidl’s team has said it will open a 23,000-square-foot store at 408 Grand Street on the Lower East Side this summer, Crain’s reported.

Lidl moved into the U.S. in June 2017, when it opened a location in Virginia Beach, Va. The grocery chain has since expanded to nine states and Washington, D.C., according to its website.

