Jon Paul “JP” Pérez has been promoted to CEO of Related Group, Miami’s largest condo developer.

Son of founder Jorge Pérez, JP has served as the Miami-based company’s president since 2020. The executive joined the family business in 2012 after working at Related Companies in New York.

Jorge, who previously was CEO and executive chairman, will now serve as executive chairman. A representative for Related Group stressed that Jorge will “always be involved in the business,” though the move will allow the mogul to focus “on big-picture strategy as well as his [art] collecting and philanthropy.”

The changes are part of a long-running succession plan, which will see JP eventually running the company alongside his brother Nick, who was promoted to head of the condominium division in 2023.

Father Jorge launched Related Group, in partnership with Related Companies’ Stephen Ross, in 1979 as an affordable housing developer. Over the decades, the firm diversified and now is the largest condo and apartment builder in Miami, if not all of South Florida.

Some of Related’s biggest projects underway include luxury condo development branded after Ritz-Carlton and Baccarat in Brickell as well as in the uber-exclusive Fisher Island and Bal Harbour. Together, those projects have nabbed construction loans worth a collective $1.7 billion.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.