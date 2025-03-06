Credit Union Network Inclusiv and CSA Group Sign Leases at 55 Broadway

Harbor Group International has a new tenant and another renewing at 55 Broadway.

Inclusiv, a network of community development credit unions, took 10,986 square feet on the 29th floor, while CSA Group NY Architects & Engineers renewed its 10,557-square-foot office on the 14th floor for another 10 years, according to the landlord broker CBRE (CBRE).

Asking rent in the building is $65 per square foot.

Inclusive currently has offices at 39 Broadway. It’s unclear when consultant CSA Group moved into the building.

“55 Broadway has fast outperformed other comparable properties in the Financial District, attracting a diverse type of tenancy,” CBRE’s Bradley Gerla, who worked with Jonathan Cope and Hayden Pascal to broker the deal for Harbor Group, said in a statement. “The building continues to experience tremendous leasing activity and has set the standard for quality office space in Lower Manhattan.”

Thomas Kaufman of Avison Young handled the deal for Inclusiv while CSA Group brokered the deal directly.

“Class A properties account for the largest share of leasing activity in Manhattan, by Avison Young estimates 38 percent, and for good reason,” Kaufman said in a statement. “We conducted an exhaustive search within FiDi and found the mix of 55 Broadway’s value and Class A, well-maintained quality space to be the standout for Inclusiv’s new office as they continue to grow and attract and retain top talent.”

Tenants in the building include the Corporation for Supportive Housing, which signed a 10,570-square-foot lease in September 2023. Others include Consulate General of Morocco, risk management firm Assurant and law firm Hannum Feretic Prendergast & Merlino.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.