The Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) will move its headquarters next door to Lower Manhattan’s 55 Broadway.

The nonprofit signed an 11-year lease for 10,570 square feet on the entire 10th floor of Harbor Group International’s 32-story building between Morris and Rector streets, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

A spokesperson for C&W declined to provide the asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent in Downtown Manhattan was $56.27 per square foot in the third quarter, according to a C&W report.

CSH — which works to advance affordable housing with support services around the country — has had its headquarters on Broadway for decades. It was previously in about 20,000 square feet at 50 Broadway and moved to its current, 15,293-square-foot digs at 61 Broadway in 2013, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The nonprofit plans to relocate to 55 Broadway in the first quarter of 2024, according to C&W.

“We are thrilled to have arranged this lease for Corporation for Supportive Housing at 55 Broadway,” C&W’s Aron Schreier, who represented CSH with Jason Kroeger, said in a statement. “The property’s strategic location in the heart of the Financial District offers an ideal office setting that will support the organization’s continued growth and enable them to continue the important work they do.”

Brad Gerla, Jonathan Cope and Hayden Pascal of CBRE (CBRE) represented the landlord.

“We continue to have success in attracting quality tenants and we are very excited to welcome CSH to 55 Broadway’s tenant roster,” Gerla said in a statement.

Other tenants in 55 Broadway include risk management firm Assurant, the Consulate General of Morocco and developer RAL Companies.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.