Insurer H.W. Kaufman Leases 11K SF at 1177 Avenue of the Americas

Insurance conglomerate H.W. Kaufman Group is moving its Manhattan offices to Silverstein Properties’ 1177 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

H.W. Kaufman signed a 10-year lease for 11,012 square feet on part of the 21st floor of the 47-story tower to relocate from its current offices one block away at 555 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord. Moving day is scheduled for the end of 2025.

Asking rent in the building is in the $80 per square foot range, according to Silverstein.

“Kaufman selected 1177 Avenue of the Americas based on its highly desirable location, state-of-the-art services and close proximity to our clients and insurance company partners,” Casimer Daniewski, vice president of real estate for H.W. Kaufman, said in a statement. “New York City remains an important hub for our global business. We look forward to partnering with a highly regarded landlord and capitalizing on our new space to continue attracting and retaining the industry’s best talent.”

Silverstein’s Harlan Strader represented the landlord in-house alongside Lou D’Avanzo, Anthony LoPresti, Peter Kerans and Caroline Collins of C&W. Kirill Azovtsev, Shay Bolton and Alex Redlus of Savills negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building between West 45th and 46th Streets include law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, which signed a deal for 42,394 square feet in July, and the YMCA Retirement Fund, which leased 24,640 square feet in January 2024, CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.