VC Firm General Catalyst Leases 43K SF at 148 Lafayette Street in SoHo

Venture capital firm General Catalyst is moving its offices two blocks east in SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

General Catalyst, which has provided financing for companies such as Airbnb, Snap and Ramp, signed a long-term lease for 42,535 square feet on the 10th through 12th floors of Epic’s 148 Lafayette Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The deal also includes the building’s penthouse, which features a private balcony, the source said. The source could not provide the exact length of the lease, but said asking rent was more than $100 per square foot.

Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Daniel Levine and Jason Greenstein brokered the deal for the landlord, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Jared Isaacson and Ryan Alexander represented the tenant.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for CBRE, General Catalyst and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal will be a relocation for General Catalyst, which now has its New York City offices nearby at 434 Broadway, according to its website. The VC firm also has U.S. locations in San Francisco and Cambridge, Mass., plus foreign outposts in London, Berlin and Bengaluru, India.

The 13-story 148 Lafayette, between Howard and Grand streets, is also home to coworking giant WeWork, which leased 44,945 square feet across three floors at the building in November 2018, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.