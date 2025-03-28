Ideal Nutrition, a provider of prepared meals, has signed a lease for 43,200 square feet of industrial space at Prologis (PLD) Airport Center in central Palm Beach County, Colliers (CIGI) said this week.

The development is part of a 70-acre master-planned business park at 6017-6059 Southern Boulevard, an unincorporated area between West Palm Beach and Wellington, Fla. Colliers Executive Vice President Scott Weprin represented the tenant in the lease transaction. CBRE (CBRE) represented the landlord, Prologis.

Ideal Nutrition already has a commercial kitchen in Palm Beach County. It took that space, also 43,000 square feet, at 350 North Haverhill Road in unincorporated Palm Beach County in 2023. The new lease will accommodate the company’s growth, which CEO Wolfgang Brunet described in a statement as an “ambitious expansion into new Florida markets.”

Ideal Nutrition said it has opened locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton, Downtown Miami, Wellington, Stuart and Gainesville. Additional locations will soon open in St. Petersburg, Orlando and Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The company delivers prepared foods, marketing prices of just $8.49 per meal. Entrees include a turkey taco bowl with brown rice and ropa vieja with white rice and maduros.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.