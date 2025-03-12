Gary Barnett’s Extell Development has closed on the purchase of three Lenox Hill buildings that it plans to demolish to make room for a 37-story residential tower, according to city records made public Tuesday.

Extell, through the entity East 60th Townhouses, bought three buildings at 35, 37 and 39 East 60th Street from Solil Management, a company formed out of the holdings of the late Sol Goldman, for a whopping $103.3 million, records show.

Barnett signed for the buyer, while Jane Goldman signed for the seller, which used the entity 33-39 East 60th Street, according to records.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Extell and Solil did not immediately respond to requests for comment. PincusCo first reported the news.

While Extell has not yet announced its exact plans for the property — which the Goldman family had owned since at least 1980 — the developer filed plans last week to demolish 33-39 East 60th Street, Crain’s New York Business reported.

The properties, which are each five stories and cover a total of about 28,000 square feet, are around the corner from 655 Madison Avenue, which Extell purchased in October for $160 million and is also slated for demolition.

It seems the East 60th Street sale is related to Barnett’s plans to build a 37-story, roughly 193,000-square-foot residential building at 655 Madison Avenue, complete with 62 apartments as well as office, retail and hotel space, Crain’s reported.

It’s unclear what will happen to current tenants of the buildings on East 60th Street, including Chinese restaurant Philippe Chow at 33 East 60th Street and Italian eatery Il Mulino New York Uptown at 37 East 60th Street.

Extell’s been busy lately, and not just in Lenox Hill.

Last week, the developer sold 355 East 86th Street in Yorkville to Chess Builders for $50 million, and, last month, Extell offloaded a Midtown retail condominium at 171 West 57th Street to Cindy Chan for $25 million.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.