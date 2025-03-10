Amazon Takes 193K SF at 237 Park Avenue

Amazon (AMZN) is clicking “add to cart” on more New York City office space.

The company signed a lease totaling 193,000 square feet at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue.

“We continuously evaluate our corporate office needs to best serve Amazon’s businesses, employees and customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told Commercial Observer. The spokesperson added that Amazon expects “to occupy the space sometime this summer,” but would not elaborate.

It is unclear who brokered the deal for either party. RXR and Walton Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Asking rent for the space at 237 Park Avenue was not provided, however Midtown office space averaged $78.41 per square foot in February, according to data from Colliers. The New York Business Journal first reported the deal.

Amazon has been on a bit of a shopping spree across New York City, scooping up two other office leases since November. In February, Amazon teamed with WeWork to sublease 112,265 square feet at Five Manhattan West, Commercial Observer previously reported. Amazon and WeWork also partnered on a 303,741-square-foot sublease at 330 West 34th Street.

Amazon — which had about 350,000 corporate workers in 2023, according to GeekWire — announced in September that starting in 2025 all corporate employees would be expected to be back in the office “outside of extenuating circumstances” the full five days per week.

“We’ve decided that we’re going to return to being in the office the way we were before the onset of COVID,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement at the time. “When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.