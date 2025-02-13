Recycling company Next Level Redemption Center has moved into industrial space in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Next Level, a new business that recycles bottles and cans in large quantities, has signed a five-year lease for 5,000 square feet at ZG Capital Partners’ one-story warehouse at 1345 Halsey Street, according to tenant broker Knickerbocker Realty Group. Asking rent was $25 per square foot.

Knickerbocker’s Vincent Lopez and Jacques Wadler brokered the deal for the tenant, while ZG Capital’s Darren Zar represented the landlord in-house.

ZG Capital declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Next Level could not be reached for comment.

Next Level, which has already moved into its new Bushwick warehouse, will work with other companies such as Manhattan Beer Distributors as part of its business recycling cans, Knickerbocker said. (And it may have plenty more to work with as it’s only a block away from Evil Twin Brewing’s taproom at 1616 George Street.)

The 16,000-square-foot building between Irving and Wyckoff avenues is also home to screen-printing production studio Carousel’s Press and wholesale grocer Eurama Foods.

Overall, industrial leasing is up in New York City’s outer boroughs — and it’s set to go up even more. The outer boroughs have 1.9 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 792,000 square feet completed in 2024, Commercial Observer reported in October.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.