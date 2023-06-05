First Look Media Signs 8K-SF Lease at 853 Broadway

This media company is giving its Fifth Avenue headquarters one last look.

Nonprofit organization First Look Media is relocating its New York City offices from 114 Fifth Avenue to the 10th floor of 853 Broadway with a five-year, 7,896-square-foot lease with the Feil Organization for a production studio, according to the landlord.

Asking rent for the pre-built space was $87 per square foot, the Feil Organization said.

“Our continuous leasing momentum is a testament to the significant time and resources we invest to fully prepare customized spaces that fit our tenant’s goals for success, which is a philosophy we take great pride in,” Andrew Wiener, who represented the Feil Organization in-house with Rob Fisher, said in a statement.

Gary Stein, Ken Ruderman and Michael Bertini of Savills, who represented First Look Media in the deal, declined to comment.

The 21-story, 157,000-square-foot office tower near Union Square is undergoing a renovation of its lobby, adding a floor-to-ceiling glass facade and new elevators, according to the Feil Organization.

