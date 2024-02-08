Tequila Brand Casa Komos Moving Offices to 10K SF at 853 Broadway

Casa Komos Brand Group, a company that sources alcoholic beverages including tequila, is moving into The Feil Organization’s 853 Broadway.

The company, which already has offices in New York City, signed a 10-year, 10,300-square-foot office lease on both the second floor and part of the ninth floor of the 21-story tower near Union Square, the New York Business Journal first reported.

The Feil Organization declined to provide asking rent in the building, but Midtown South offices saw an average rent of $83.35 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

It’s unclear where Casa Komos’ offices are currently located, but PitchBook lists its address as 385 Park Avenue South.

“The second floor of 853 Broadway features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that overlook Union Square Park and increase visibility and exterior signage, which aligned perfectly with Casa Komos’ vision for a new space,” Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who represented the landlord in-house with Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec, said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Ryan Alexander, Ross Zimbalist, Jared Isaacson and Jeffrey Frenkel represented the tenant in the transaction, but did not respond to a request for comment.

Casa Komos was founded in 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese and produces Superbird and Komos tequilas, according to its website. And it’s not the only tequila company taking space in Manhattan recently.

In late January, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Siete Bucks Spirits — which produces Teremana Tequila in partnership with a family-run facility in Jalisco, Mexico, known as Destilería Teremana de Agave — signed a lease with The Moinian Group for 4,500 square feet at 245 Fifth Avenue.

