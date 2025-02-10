An organization founded to promote business relations between the U.S. and Germany in the aftermath of World War II is leaving 80 Pine Street as its old home undergoes an office-to-residential conversion, Commercial Observer has learned.

The German American Chamber of Commerce in New York (GACC New York) has signed an 11,465-square-foot lease at Silverstein Properties’ 120 Wall Street, where it will occupy part of the 20th floor, the landlord announced.

Silverstein did not disclose the length of the lease but the asking rent for the building is in the low $60 per square foot range.

“Our success in reaching virtually full occupancy at the building is testament to the Silverstein team’s excellent stewardship, our Inspire amenity program and our longstanding partnership with New York State to create affordable, high-quality spaces for the nonprofit community,” Harlan Strader, vice president of commercial leasing at Silverstein, said in a statement.

Strader and Evan Margolin represented Silverstein in-house while JLL (JLL)’s Scott Ansel negotiated on behalf of the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GACC NY is currently headquartered about three blocks away at 80 Pine, but in September Bushburg bought the Financial District building for $160 million with plans to convert it to residential, as CO previously reported.

Other tenants in GACC New York’s new home include Success Academy Charter Schools, which signed a lease in January 2024 to expand from 55,000 to 94,000 square feet, and cardiovascular clinic Sorin Medical, which leased 5,686 square feet in July 2021.

