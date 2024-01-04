Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Success Academy Expands HQ to 94K SF at 120 Wall Street

By January 4, 2024 11:39 am
reprints
120 Wall Street (left). PHOTO: Getty Images

New York City’s biggest charter school chain is expanding the size of its Financial District headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

Success Academy Charter Schools signed an expansion and renewal for 94,000 square feet on part of the third floor and the entire fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of Silverstein Properties120 Wall Street in November, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Penguin Packaging Solutions Waddles Over to Baltimore-Area Warehouse

Asking rent was in the mid- to high $60s per square foot, the source said.

The exact size of Success Academy’s original footprint in the 35-story Art Deco building is unclear, but it had 55,000 square feet in 2021, according to The Real Deal.  

The nonprofit charter network was founded in 2006 and is headed by Eva Moskowitz. It operates 56 independent public schools across the five boroughs, according to its website. 

In 2013, Success Academy signed a 15-year lease to open an office at 120 Wall Street, also known as 95 Pine Street, which serves as its headquarters, according to its website and a federal grant application last year.  

The building near the East River waterfront is home to several other nonprofit tenants, many of which benefit from a real estate tax abatement from the city. These include amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, global women’s advocacy organization Catalyst and intercultural exchange program AFS-USA.

A spokesperson for Success Academy did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Silverstein declined to comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

120 wall street, 95 Pine Street, Eva Moskowitz, Success Academy Charter Schools, Silverstein Properties
8257 Patuxent Range Road.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Penguin Packaging Solutions Waddles Over to Baltimore-Area Warehouse

By Keith Loria
The future home of the UCLA Research Park.
Leases  ·  life sciences
Los Angeles

After $700M Deal, UCLA To Transform Westside Pavilion Into Research Park

By Greg Cornfield
4 World Trade Center.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Spotify Subleases 69K SF at 4 World Trade Center to HR Platform Rippling

By Abigail Nehring