DXC Technology Services Takes 11K SF at Carnegie Tower

A technology company is moving down, but in a good way.

DXC Technology Services, a global IT solutions provider, is taking 11,000 square feet on the entire 35th floor of Carnegie Tower at 152 West 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company has moved from its partial occupancy of the tower’s 36th floor after signing a 10-year lease for the 35th floor, which had an asking rent of $115 per square foot, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

Matt Felice and Seth Godnick from JLL (JLL) represented DXC in the lease while Newmark’s Matt Leon handled it for owner TF Cornerstone. The JLL brokers did not respond to a request for comment.

Carnegie Tower, a 60-story Midtown skyscraper, is also welcoming a new tenant to the building. Farient Advisors, an independent executive compensation, performance and corporate governance consultancy, has signed a “long-term lease” for 5,000 square feet on the 41st floor, according to Newmark. Asking rent was $115 per square foot.

Farient is moving from its current office at 654 Madison Avenue, though it is unclear when.

JRT Realty Group’s Jodi Pulice and Cheryl Reeman represented Farient. The brokers did not respond to a request for comment. Newmark’s Leon also brokered the deal for the landlord.

Last but not least, Sun Knowledge, a hospital services provider, is setting up a new office on Carnegie Tower’s 59th floor. The company now occupies 5,000 square feet of office space in the building after signing a 10-year lease, Newmark said. Asking rent was $135 per square foot.

Leon represented the landlord in this deal as well. Atrium Real Estate’s Karen Kemp and Joseph Brazill brokered it for Sun Knowledge.

“They wanted that prime space with park views,” Kemp told CO. “They needed a space that could serve the type of clientele that they entertain, and [it was hard to find at first because] there’s just a restriction on space that comes in around 5,000 square feet with park views.”

After a year and a half of searching, Kemp and Brazill found Sun Knowledge the perfect spot at Carnegie Tower with great views and amenities — including a golf simulator — that they just couldn’t resist. The company moved in Jan. 2.

Other tenants at 152 West 57 Street include skin care brand Pearl World, charitable organization Secunda Foundation, and financial services firm Seabury Capital.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.