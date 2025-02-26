Health Care Advertising Firm DeepIntent Takes 14K SF at 4 Bryant Park

Health care advertising firm DeepIntent has moved its New York City office just down the block to 4 Bryant Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

DeepIntent, which works to help pharmaceutical companies reach patients through advertising and clinical data, has signed a 10-year lease for 14,000 square feet on the entire fourth floor of Adams & Company’s 12-story building, according to tenant broker Nomad Group. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

DeepIntent moved down the block from its previous offices at 1450 Broadway, where it had 9,832 square feet, Nomad said.

“Working alongside the DeepIntent team was truly a privilege for our team,” Nomad’s William Janetschek, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Matthew DeRose and Megan Gallagher, said in a statement to CO.

“Their success as a leader in health care advertising is a direct reflection of their people — their talent, vision and commitment to innovation,” Janetschek added. “We’re proud to have played a role in securing their new space at 4 Bryant Park and look forward to seeing their continued impact in the health-tech space.”

Adams and Company’s David Levy represented the landlord in-house.

“DeepIntent’s move to 4 Bryant Park underscores the building’s draw for industry leaders,” Levy said in a statement to CO. “We’re excited to partner with this transformative health care tech innovator. It was a pleasure working with Nomad Group on a seamless transaction.”

Founded in 2016, DeepIntent has more than 290 employees across four countries and is headquartered in New York City, with another office in Pune, India, according to its website.

“DeepIntent’s new home at 4 Bryant Park has been a breath of fresh air for us as a company,” a spokesperson for DeepIntent said in a statement to CO. “This new office has provided the perfect space to support our hybrid work schedule, which has been essential in cultivating our engaging and flexible culture. Being located at the heart of Bryant Park allows for easy commuting for employees and clients alike, making in-person collaboration more convenient than ever.”

DeepIntent will join other office tenants at the building overlooking Bryant Park such as apparel manufacturer David Peyser Sportswear. Restaurant Pret A Manger leases the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.