Designer Danny Kaplan Studio and furniture store Lawson-Fenning have opened their first Manhattan showrooms at NoHo’s 417 Lafayette Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Brooklyn-based Danny Kaplan, which focuses on lighting and sculptural furniture, has signed an eight-year lease for the entire 4,000-square-foot fourth floor of the eight-story office and residential building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Meanwhile, the California-based Lawson-Fenning, which sells vintage-modern furniture and home goods, signed a five-year lease for the entire 4,000 square feet fifth floor of 417 Lafayette, which is owned by the Sylvia Wald and Po Kim Art Gallery, according to the source and property records.

“NoHo is a burgeoning design district and placing these two brands, who collaborate closely, in the same boutique building was a win for all,” Compass‘ Noah Jay, who brokered the deals for the tenants, told CO.

Asking rents for office space in NoHo average between $70 and $90 per square foot, the source said.

The landlord was represented in-house. Spokespeople for Danny Kaplan, Lawson-Fenning and the landlord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deals represent the first Manhattan showroom for each company. Danny Kaplan has its studio at 40 Park Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Lawson Fenning has its other location at 6824 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, according to their websites.

The companies join software company Rentroom and rugs retailer Tibet Home at the NoHo building between East 4th and East 7th streets.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.