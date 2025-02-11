Capital One Expands by 97K SF at 114 Fifth Avenue

Capital One (COF) expanded its office at 114 Fifth Avenue by 96,606 square feet, according to a recent market report from CBRE (CBRE).

The expansion tacks on to the bank’s existing 116,926-square-foot space at the 18-story Flatiron District building, which it signed on for in August 2022, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

SEE ALSO: Eternal Takes 12K SF at 525 West 26th Street for Fitness Center

Capital One originally took about 40,000 square feet at the office tower owned by L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate in January 2015.

Capital One’s plans for the additional space weren’t disclosed. The CBRE report said Capital One Labs — the bank’s division that works on “experimental” products and technology — signed the lease.

The length of the new lease and asking rent were unclear, but asking rent was $110 per square foot when Capital One expanded at the building in 2022, as CO previously reported.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. L&L, Columbia and Allianz declined to comment, while spokespeople for CBRE, Capital One and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which represented Capital One in its 2022 deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the 350,000-square-foot office building between West 16th and West 17th streets include marketing consultant Acxiom and coworking space Hub Seventeen. Sportswear brand Lululemon leases ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.