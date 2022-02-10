An online store for luxury second-hand clothing, Vestiaire Collective, will move its offices and warehouse to Liberty Bklyn, more than doubling its New York City footprint, Commercial Observer has learned.

Vestiaire Collective will relocate from the Starrett Lehigh Building in Manhattan to 21,027 square feet on the third floor of 850 Third Avenue, the 1.3 million-square-foot industrial complex in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, according to a representative for the building’s landlords, Madison Capital and Salmar Properties. Asking rent was $23 per square foot in the five-year lease.

“The space at Liberty Bklyn is uniquely suited to deliver on the brand’s fast-paced, high-volume logistics and distribution needs, while empowering and accommodating the company’s growth,” CBRE’s Eric Deutsch, who represented the tenant along with Marilynn Joyner, said in a statement.

The deal, which closed at the end of January, expands the reseller’s space from about 9,000 square feet at 601 West 26th Street in Chelsea. Vestiaire Collective plans to move into the space in the second quarter of this year, and the quick timeline was important to the clothing seller, said Pinnacle Realty’s David Junik, who represented the landlords in the deal.

“They wanted to have a space that they could move into immediately,” Junik said. “The ownership has done major upgrades and everything is first class. … They wanted to have an environment that is inviting for their customers and clients to come into.”

Vestiaire Collective will join China-based wigmaker Ghair and hair care company Prose — which both signed deals in the last three months — at the eight-story property.

Alongside Junik, Pinnacle’s Nechama Liberow, Steve Nadel and Mark Caso handled the deal for the landlords.

