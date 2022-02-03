China-based wig maker Ghair has inked a deal for 9,100 square feet at Liberty Bklyn, the 1.3 million-square-foot industrial and office complex at 850 Third Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ghair plans to move into the partial fifth-floor space in April, according to landlords Madison Capital and Salmar Properties. Asking rent was $23 per square foot in the 10.5-year lease.

The firm was interested in the Sunset Park complex because of how the space can be equipped for a variety of different uses, according to Pinnacle Realty’s David Junik, part of the team that represented Ghair and the landlords in the deal.

“This is one of the few buildings where you can accomplish warehousing, shipping, offices [and] retail all in one building,” Junik said. “The ownership has pre-built a portion of the building in order to attract direct-to-consumer businesses, which allows them to operate out the space immediately.”

The company, which makes wigs out of human hair, will share its fifth-floor space with hair care company Prose, which took 42,286 square feet on the fifth floor of the eight-story property in December 2021, as CO reported.

Ghair will use the property as a warehouse and showroom for its products, and include a handful of offices and meeting rooms, according to the landlords. It plans to consolidate its New York City offices into the new building between 30th and 32nd streets. Ghair did not respond to a request for comment on where the company is relocating from.

Alongside Junik, Pinnacle’s Mark Caso, Steve Nadel and Nechama Liberow represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

