Legal Service Provider Expands Office in Move to Coral Gables

Attorney referral provider The No-Fault Group is expanding its office in its move to Coral Gables, the swanky Miami suburb.

The company inked a 21,806-square-foot lease at 2990 Ponce, a six-story office building near the town’s downtown, five blocks south of Coral Way.

The lease covers more than five years, with asking rents at $65 a square foot, according to Colliers (CIGI)’ Stephen Rutchik and Kevin Gonzalez, who brokered the transaction. The tenant, which will occupy the entire top floor, plans to move in March.

The relocation marks a 71 percent expansion. The No-Fault Group is currently based in Downtown Doral at 8491 NW 17th Street, where it occupies 12,756 square feet.

Three years ago, BEA Equities paid $24.7 million for the 128,047-square-foot building in Coral Gables, which offers about 60,000 square feet of leasable office space. Completed in 2012, the property is currently 90 percent leased, with 6,000 square feet of vacant space.

Other upcoming sizable relocations in Coral Gables include UBS, which signed a 33,180-square-foot lease at 4225 Ponce, an eight-story office development that remains under construction. The Swiss investment bank is currently based at 550 Biltmore Way, about a mile and half north of 4225 Ponce.

