LifeSciences Consultants Opens First U.S. Location at Penn 1

Business management consulting firm LifeSciences Consultants is opening its first office in the U.S. after launching locations in Milan, Mexico City and Mumbai.

LifeSciences, which aims to position health care organizations for long-term success, has signed a three-year lease for 4,092 square feet on the 20th floor of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Penn 1 office building, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

The firm has already moved into its new office, where asking rent was $100 per square foot, Lee said.

“LifeSciences Consultants decided on Penn 1 due to it being an iconic building in the Penn District and they wanted to make a statement given this is their first U.S. location,” Lee’s Woody King, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Todd Korren, said in a statement.

Vornado was represented by an in-house leasing team of Anthony Cugini, Josh Glick and Jared Silverman. Spokespeople for Vornado and LifeSciences did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 57-story office building near Pennsylvania Station, with an address of 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, is also home to office tenants Cisco Systems, Canaccord Genuity and Empire Health, as well as retail tenants Blue Bottle Coffee, The Landing and Office Hours, according to Lee.

LifeSciences’ lease comes after research and analytics services provider Acuity Knowledge Partners signed on for 6,500 square feet at the building in November, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

