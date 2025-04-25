Red Door Community, a nonprofit organization that provides care and services to people fighting cancer, will move from a West Houston Street townhouse uptown to 114 West 26th Street, tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) announced.

Red Door signed a 9,300-square-foot lease to take over the 13-story Chelsea office building’s entire fourth floor, according to C&W.

The length of the lease and asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $67.82 per square foot for the first quarter of 2025, according to C&W data.

C&W’s Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon brokered the deal for Red Door. The landlord, Dean Colin Properties and Jal Colin Properties, was represented by Jeff Buslik and David Levy of Adams & Company, along with Michael Beyda and Joel Kubie of Benchmark Properties.

Red Door was founded in 1995 as Gilda’s Club New York City in memory of former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Gilda Radner, who died in 1989 from ovarian cancer. It renamed itself to Red Door in 2021 after the bright red door of its soon-to-be-former home at 195 West Houston Street.

“This lease marks a significant milestone for Red Door Community as they transition from their former townhouse on West Houston Street to a modern space in Chelsea,” Lyon said in a statement. “The building’s upgraded infrastructure and prime location make it an ideal choice for Red Door Community to continue their impactful work.”

Buslik, Levy, Beyda and Kubie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We are thrilled to have found our new home,” Red Door CEO Dan Latore said in the statement. “And we look forward to becoming a fixture in the neighborhood as we continue our mission to make sure no one faces cancer alone.”

Built in 1911, 114 West 26th Street is a 111,600-square-foot office building with tenants including Delta Enterprises, a retailer for babies and toddlers, e-commerce company Born Group, and media and technology company Samba TV.

