Fintech Firm Vitesse PSP Signs 5K-SF Lease at 155 Fifth Avenue

Vitesse PSP, a London-based fintech firm that offers international payment and treasury management solutions, has inked a 5,200-square-foot lease at 155 Fifth Avenue, according to Crain’s New York Business.

The length of the lease was not immediately available. Crain’s noted an asking rent of $73 per square foot.

Steven Evans, Emre Bozkurt, Joseph Zalta and Brian Peer from Platinum Properties represented the landlord and did not respond to requests for comment.

The tenant was represented by Alex Gerome and Andy Roberts from Cresa. Gerome and Roberts did not respond to requests for comment and Vitesse could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear if it’s a new office or relocation for Vitesse, which was founded in 2014 and closed a $93 million Series C round last year.

Located on Fifth Avenue between East 21st and East 22nd streets in the Flatiron District, 155 Fifth Avenue is a six-story office building constructed in 1900, according to Compstak. The property is also known as The Scribner Building as it was once the corporate headquarters of Charles Scribner’s Sons publishing company.

Scribner’s has published some of literature’s most famous authors including Ernest Hemingway, known for the classic “The Old Man and the Sea,” F. Scott Fitzgerald, who wrote “The Great Gatsby,” and Edith Wharton, writer of “The Age of Innocence.”

The only other tenant listed at 155 Fifth Avenue is the offices of fashion retailer Varley. Retailer The White Company had a shop within the building, but that is now permanently closed.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.