Kimelman & Baird, a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, has extended its 5,000-square-foot lease at SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 800 Third Avenue for five years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent for the deal was in the “mid-$70s” per square foot for the 23rd-floor space, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO.

Established in 1995, Kimelman & Baird is an investment management company with $1.3 billion in assets under management. The firm first moved into 800 Third in early 2017.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Matthew Leon represented the tenant in the deal. SL Green’s Joseph Day and Richard Teichman handled things in-house for the landlord. Newmark and SL Green declined to comment.

Other leases recently inked at SL Green properties include IBM expanding by 93,000 square feet at One Madison Avenue, energy investment firm Hartree Partners taking 54,000 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, and Travelers Insurance signing a 10-year renewal on its 122,788-square-foot space at 485 Lexington Avenue.

Tenants of 800 Third Avenue include investment management firm Renaissance Technologies, law firm Kobre & Kim and sports advertising and entertainment agency Van Wagner.

