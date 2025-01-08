Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Focus Financial Takes 25K SF at 1325 Avenue of the Americas

By January 8, 2025 2:12 pm
reprints
Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler and 1325 Avenue of the Americas.
Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler and 1325 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Paramount Group; Commercial Observer

Paramount Group and a financial services tenant have brought a new lease deal into focus, Commercial Observer has learned.

Focus Financial signed a 12-year, 25,000-square-foot lease at 1325 Avenue of the Americas to relocate from its current offices six blocks away at 875 Third Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Studio Space Provider Rockella Takes 16K SF at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

The asking rent in the deal was not immediately disclosed, but the average asking rent for Midtown office space was $82.13 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to CBRE.

Peter Brindley and Sean Kirk represented Paramount Group in-house while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Dylan Weisman negotiated on behalf of Focus Financial. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined to comment.

Recent deals in the building include women’s footwear purveyor Sam Edelman renewing its 29,333-square-foot offices in August, and real estate legal services firm Cole Schotz renewing its lease and expanding by 8,000 square feet in March 2024.

The 34-story building between West 53rd and West 54th streets is also home to the Major League Baseball Players Association, insurance and commercial law firm Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna and publisher McGraw-Hill Education.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1325 Avenue of the Americas, David Falk, Dylan Weisman, Jason Greenstein, Peter Brindley, Sean Kirk, Focus Financial, Focus Financial Partners, Newmark, Paramount Group
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and a group of people looking at paintings
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Studio Space Provider Rockella Takes 16K SF at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
David Falk and Jason Greenstein of Newmark, and 149 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Financial Services Firm Euclidean Capital Opening 23K-SF Office at 149 Fifth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Jeffrey Rosenblatt and Christina De Jesus of Lincoln Property Company and 20 West 33rd Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Vanderbilt Home Collections Signs 14K SF Lease at 20 West 33rd Street

By Amanda Schiavo