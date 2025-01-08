Focus Financial Takes 25K SF at 1325 Avenue of the Americas

Paramount Group and a financial services tenant have brought a new lease deal into focus, Commercial Observer has learned.

Focus Financial signed a 12-year, 25,000-square-foot lease at 1325 Avenue of the Americas to relocate from its current offices six blocks away at 875 Third Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction.

The asking rent in the deal was not immediately disclosed, but the average asking rent for Midtown office space was $82.13 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to CBRE.

Peter Brindley and Sean Kirk represented Paramount Group in-house while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Dylan Weisman negotiated on behalf of Focus Financial. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined to comment.

Recent deals in the building include women’s footwear purveyor Sam Edelman renewing its 29,333-square-foot offices in August, and real estate legal services firm Cole Schotz renewing its lease and expanding by 8,000 square feet in March 2024.

The 34-story building between West 53rd and West 54th streets is also home to the Major League Baseball Players Association, insurance and commercial law firm Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna and publisher McGraw-Hill Education.

