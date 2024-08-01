The shoe still fits for women’s footwear purveyor Sam Edelman’s New York City headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sam Edelman signed a 15-year renewal for its 29,333-square-foot offices at the Paramount Group’s 1325 Avenue of the Americas, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $84 per square foot.

The shoe seller has been headquartered in the Avenue of the Americas building since 2015, the source said.

Sam Edelman founded the eponymous brand with his wife, former magazine editor Libby Edelman, in 2004 after stints at Espirit and Ralph Lauren, Forbes reported. It recently launched a foray into producing handbags and children’s shoes plus signed on Kylie Jenner as a brand ambassador, according to Footwear News and Dscene.

Aside from its Avenue of the Americas offices, Edelman also has retail stores in Beverly Hills, New Jersey and two in Manhattan, according to its website.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Brian Waterman, David Waterman, Brent Ozarowski and Lance Korman represented Sam Edelman in the renewal while Paramount handled it in-house via Peter Brindley, Douglas Nye and Sean Kirk. Spokespeople for Newmark and Paramount declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 34-story building between West 53rd and West 54th streets include the Major League Baseball Players Association, insurance and commercial law firm Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna, real estate legal services firm Cole Schotz, and publisher McGraw-Hill Education.

