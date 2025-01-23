Hold onto your $25 smoothies, because ultra-luxe grocery store chain Erewhon is expanding to three new locations in Los Angeles County this coming year.

Erewhon — an anagram of “nowhere” and favorite of celebrities and influencers alike — will open new storefronts in Glendale, West Hollywood and Manhattan Beach in 2025, the L.A. Times first reported. The new branches will join ten other Erewhon locations spread across Southern California.

The Manhattan Beach location will open first, in March, at 1700 Rosencrans Avenue, which is owned by the city of Manhattan Beach. The West Hollywood joint will open over the summer at 8550 Santa Monica Boulevard, which is owned by an entity that’s managed by Cochise Capital, records show. The Glendale location is set to open later this year at 520 North Glendale Avenue, which is owned by two LLCs run by an individual named Michael Curcio.

To support the new locations and their respective cafes and hot bars with freshly prepared food, the upscale grocer has also recently completed work on a new 65,000-square-foot kitchen in Vernon, which it calls the Commissary, according to the Times. It replaces a smaller facility in Boyle Heights.

A representative for Erewhon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though owner Tony Antoci told the L.A. Times that he viewed 2025 as “the beginning of Erewhon 2.0,” with plans to eventually expand into markets outside of Southern California.

The most recent Erewhon location opened in Pasadena in September 2023. Both it and the Pacific Palisades location were spared from the respective Eaton and Palisades fires, though the Palisades spot remains temporarily closed. In true Erewhon fashion, the grocer last week released a new smoothie titled “LA Strong,” with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to relief organizations in communities affected by the fire.

Erewhon was originally founded on the East Coast in 1966 by health food pioneers Michio and Eveline Kushi. Though the franchise did not gain its current reputation until it was purchased by husband and wife entrepreneurs Tony and Josephine Antoci in 2011.

Well on its way to becoming an institution in Southern California, and in recognition of its influence in the region, Commercial Observer named Erewhon as an honorable mention on its annual Power L.A. list in September.

