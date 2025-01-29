Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Elo Organization Buys Class B Office at 21 West 46th Street for $43M

By January 29, 2025 4:26 pm
reprints
21 West 46th Street.
21 West 46th Street. PHOTO: PropertyShark

Jack Elo is placing his bets on a Class B office building in Midtown.

The Elo Organization went into contract to buy 21 West 46th Street from Arline Hannon-Weinmann back in November, and the sale hit property records Wednesday showing a sale price of $43 million.

SEE ALSO: Goldman Sachs Buys Warehouse Portfolio From Blackstone for $293M

Elo could not be reached for comment, but he told The Real Deal when negotiations were wrapping up that he planned to keep the fully leased 15-story building as an office, bucking the trend of converting aging office buildings to residential.

The building is near 15 West 47th Street in the Diamond District, a property that Elo bought from Eli and Isaac Chetrit for $110 million in December 2020.

21 West 46th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, dates from 1929 and includes 31 residential units. Office tenants include coworking firm WorkHouse and the headquarters for travel agency Volatour.

Hannon-Weinmann, who also owns 159 West 25th Street, could not be reached for comment.

The acquisition follows the November sale of Elo’s 110,000-square-foot development site at 172 Third Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn, to Jacob Katz’s Goose Property Management for $22 million.

Mark Hallum Can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

21 West 46th Street, Arline Hannon-Weinmann, Jack Elo, Elo Organization
An aerial photo of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

TA Realty Buys South Florida Apartment Complex for $118M

By Julia Echikson
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and an Amazon warehouse.
Investments & Sales  ·  Portfolio Sale
National

Goldman Sachs Buys Warehouse Portfolio From Blackstone for $293M

By Isabelle Durso
Alexandria Real Estate founder Joel Marcus and remnants of the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.
Investments & Sales  ·  Policy
California

Nation’s Top Lab REIT Blasts Calif. Leaders, Biden Administration Over Wildfires

By Greg Cornfield