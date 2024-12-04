Developer OKO Group and nightlife maven Tao Group Hospitality are teaming up to open a restaurant and private club atop 830 Brickell, Miami’s trophy office building.

The upscale Mediterranean concept, which does not yet have a name, is set to open next year on the top two floors of the 55-story high-rise after the joint venture, dubbed Miami Members Hospitality, signed a lease, according to a spokesperson for Oko.

SEE ALSO: Revel Leases 10K SF at JFK Airport for EV Charging Stations

In partnership with Cain International, Vlad Doronin’s Oko Group completed the 640,000-square-foot tower this year. As the first stand-alone office building erected in Miami over the past decade, 830 Brickell attracted a crop of high-profile tenants — such as tech giant Microsoft, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel, private equity firm Thoma Bravo, and law firm Sidley Austin — and is 90 percent leased.

In July, the developers secured $565 million from the Elliott Management-backed Tyko Capital to refinance the Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture-designed tower.

The rooftop venture marks the first endeavor between Oko Group and Tao Group Hospitality — and the latest in the growing number of members-only clubs to descend onto Miami. Since the pandemic, Major Food Group’s ZZ’s Club, The Club at Moore and Harbour Club, among others, have opened. Casa Cipriani is set to make its Miami debut in the coming years.

Last year, Tao Group, which operates 80 nightclubs and restaurants worldwide, opened its first Miami concept, Casadonna, a high-end, waterfront Italian restaurant, in partnership with David Grutman, a Miami hospitality mogul.

That same year, Mohari Hospitality, led by Israeli-Canadian billionaire Mark Scheinberg, bought a 70 percent stake in Tao Group Hospitality from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The deal valued the company at $550 million.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.