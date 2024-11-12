Casa Cipriani Club and Condo Coming to Miami Beach

Casa Cipriani, the exclusive private club and hotel in New York, is making its way down south, opening an oceanfront location with a condo component in Miami Beach, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 17-story development — a partnership among the Cipriani family and developers 13th Floor Investments and Midtown Equities — is set to include 40 hotel rooms, 23 condo units and a members-only club at 3611 Collins Avenue, north of Miami Beach’s Faena district.

In June, 13th Floor Investments, led by Arnaud Karsenti, purchased the 0.8-acre parcel for $73 million. The oceanfront lot is home to a three-story building that was constructed in 1938 and previously served as a timeshare complex.

It’s unclear whether the new development will retain the historic structure, as other luxury, oceanfront projects have done in Miami Beach. Sales for the residences are expected to launch next year.

The project will mark the second Cipriani-branded project in the Miami area. In February, Mast Capital secured a $600 million construction debt package for the Cipriani Residences Miami in Brickell.

Since its founding in 1931, Cipriani has become a global hospitality brand with dozens of restaurants, including one in Downtown Miami, which has been open since 2013.

In New York, Midtown Equities partnered with Cipriani to develop the first Casa Cipriani inside the Battery Maritime Building in New York. The private club has become popular among celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio.

