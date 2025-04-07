Tishman Speyer In Talks to Buy 148 Lafayette in SoHo

Tishman Speyer is in talks to buy its first Manhattan building in years and hopes to pick up a SoHo office building for about $120 million.

Rob Speyer is ironing out a deal with Steven and Michael Elghanayan’s real estate investment company Epic to buy 148 Lafayette Street, The Real Deal first reported. Epic would pretty much break even on the deal as it bought the property for $126.5 million back in 2012.

A source confirmed to Commercial Observer that a deal is in the works but has not yet been finalized. If it closes, it could be the first acquisition since 2019 for Tishman Speyer, as the developer has focused on building the 2.8 million-square-foot Spiral in Hudson Yards. The company also owns Rockefeller Center.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Adam Spies and Adam Doneger are listed as the agents helping Epic offload the 150,000-square-foot building.

Venture capital firm General Catalyst — which has backed companies such as Airbnb, Snap and Stripe — signed a lease for 42,535 square feet on the 10th through 12th floors of 148 Lafayette in March. The 13-story building between Howard and Grand streets is also home to WeWork.

Newmark and Tishman Speyer declined to comment, while Epic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.