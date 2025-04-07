Law Firm Ogletree Deakins Moving to 18K SF at Rockefeller Center

Law firm Ogletree Deakins is moving to Rockefeller Center and expanding in the process.

Ogletree, which specializes in labor and employment law, leased 18,000 square feet on the 24th floor of Tishman Speyer’s 1270 Avenue of the Americas, according to the landlord.

The firm will move from its smaller office about five blocks east at 599 Lexington Avenue as part of the deal, Tishman Speyer said. The exact size of Ogletree’s current space is unclear.

“Ogletree Deakins looks forward to relocating our New York office to 1270 Avenue of the Americas at Rockefeller Center,” Patrick Collins, Ogletree’s New York office managing shareholder, said in a statement. “Our new, expanded space is thoughtfully designed to foster innovation, flexibility and collaboration among our attorneys and business professionals.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.47 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

JLL (JLL)’s Michael Berg, Sofia Bruno, Elizabeth Cooper and Brendan Dwyer brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house by Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ogletree’s new office at the 31-story building on the corner of Avenue of the Americas and West 51st Street will be home to “20 attorneys and 10 business professionals, with room to add talent to service the growing client demand,” Tishman Speyer said.

“We are delighted Ogletree Deakins has chosen Rockefeller Center as their New York headquarters,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement. “The energy of New York and the elegance of Rock Center converge at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, and we look forward to welcoming the Ogletree team as they discover all the center has to offer.”

The Midtown building is also home to Radio City Music Hall on the ground floor, as well as law firm Arendt & Medernach and flexible office provider NYC Office Suites.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.