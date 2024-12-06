SoCal Appliance Retailer Inks 128K-SF Industrial Lease

A Southern California appliance retailer has a new headquarters and distribution center on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County.

Howard’s signed a 127,540-square-foot lease at 111 North Baldwin Park Boulevard in California’s City of Industry, about 20 miles east of Downtown L.A.. The 68-month lease is valued at about $11.1 million. Private investor and landlord Michael Tang bought the property on Baldwin Park Boulevard 22 years ago, according to property records.

Rudy Lara, Nathan Lara, Jack Nersesian and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services arranged the deal. Howard’s previously leased distribution space in Pico Rivera and offices in La Habra, but the company consolidated the two at the new City of Industry location.

Representatives for Howard’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Howard’s isn’t the only retailer expanding its industrial presence in L.A. Safety equipment provider Total Safety U.S. more than doubled its industrial footprint to 52,570 square feet earlier this month in L.A.’s Harbor City neighborhood, not far from the Port of L.A.

Meanwhile, the Inland Empire, a vast region beginning just east of the City of Industry, may be broadly known as the nation’s industrial capital, but its residential and retail sectors are also growing as the cost of living becomes more untenable along the coast. Riverside County, which makes up the Inland Empire with San Bernardino County, has led California in population growth over the past decade, rising 6.1 percent from 2015 through 2024, the Commercial Observer reported.

