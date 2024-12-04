Manufacturer Doubles L.A. Footprint in New Industrial Lease

A safety equipment provider has more than doubled its footprint with a new lease not far from the Port of Los Angeles.

Total Safety U.S. inked a new lease for 52,570 square feet with landlord Alere Property Group at 1405-1407 240th Street in Los Angeles’s Harbor City neighborhood, about seven miles northwest of the Port of L.A. Total Safety’s new digs are more than twice as big as its 25,159-square-foot location at 18821 South Broadwick Street in Rancho Dominguez, which it had occupied since early 2020.

The Klabin Company’s Courtney Bell and Matt Stringfellow represented the landlord in the deal, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Brian Held and Ron Wade represented Total Safety.

“When the previous tenant vacated this building two years ago, we were at the mercy of a market that had become challenging to say the least,” Bell said in a statement. “We knew it was a matter of finding the right tenant, and we are pleased that Total Safety emerged as the lessee.”

The seven-year lease is worth more than $5.5 million, according to the Klabin Company. Total Safety’s new facility sits on about 2.6 acres and also features 4,500 square feet of office space.

L.A. County has seen several significant industrial deals this year.

Take cosmetics manufacturer Voyant Beauty, which in August signed three leases with Rexford Industrial Realty for 180,000 square feet in Chatsworth, on the opposite end of L.A. Or there’s fellow cosmetics firm Neutraderm, which in July purchased an industrial building in Chatsworth for $21 million, expanding its footprint in the region to 115,000 square feet.

