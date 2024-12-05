Development  ·  Conversion
New York City

Apollo, SL Green, RXR Move Forward With 5 Times Square Conversion

Owners filed plans for a $95 million residential conversion of the office building

By December 30, 2024 12:23 pm
RXR Chairman and CEO Scott Rechler, SL Green Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday, and 5 Times Square.
RXR Chairman and CEO Scott Rechler, SL Green Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday, and 5 Times Square. PHOTOS: Chelsea Marrin/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy SL Green; Courtesy RXR

There is a new 942-unit office-to-residential conversion coming to Times Square. 

Apollo Global Management (APO), along with co-owners SL Green (SLG) Reality and RXR, have officially filed plans to convert the office building at 5 Times Square into a mixed-use residential and commercial building with a new address, 592 Seventh Avenue.

SEE ALSO: CO’s Most-Read 2024 Stories From Southern California

The estimated cost of the conversion is $95 million, according to the filing. Plans for the conversion include several floors of residential units, coworking spaces and a party room as well as space for other amenities, including “tenant recreation rooms” and storage units, the filing shows. 

Commercial Observer first reported in August that the partners were exploring the possibility of converting the 39-story Times Square  building. 

Apollo acquired a $360 million stake in 5 Times Square in November from RXR through the entity Rxr 5ts Senior Mezz, according to PincusCo, which first reported the filing of the conversion plans. 

Apollo had altered its position in the capital stack into equity, after previously holding a position of a mezzanine lender, CO reported in November, noting the building was 80 percent vacant at the time. Some of the tenants of 5 Times Square include Roku, and Asian household goods and snacks retailer Miniso.

The 5 Times Square conversion will be the first such undertaking in the famed New York City neighborhood, according to previous CO reporting. However, there are similar planned conversions throughout the city, including the former Pfizer headquarters at 219 and 235 East 42nd Street. SL Green is also planning to convert the office tower at 750 Third Avenue into apartments. 

Apollo, RXR, and SL Green did not respond to requests for comment. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com. 

5 Times Square, 592 Seventh Avenue, Apollo Global Management, Roku, RXR, SL Green
