The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Records Management Division is moving into new storage space in Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The division signed a 20-year lease for 52,025 square feet on the third floor of 147-167 41st Street, part of the 16-building warehouse complex on Brooklyn’s waterfront, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city.

Records Management is set to pay an annual rent of $1.2 million for the first five years of the lease, $1.3 million for the next five years, $1.5 million for the third five years, and $1.6 million for the last five years, according to The City Record. The DA will have the option to renew the lease for five years once it expires.

The division’s proposal to use the space for storage was already approved by the City Planning Commission, DCAS said. It will move into the space once alterations and improvements are complete.

It’s unclear if it’s a new location or a relocation, but the Records Management Division already has space at 350 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

CBRE (CBRE) brokered the deal, according to DCAS, but it was unclear who the individual brokers were. Spokespeople for CBRE and Industry City did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Records Management will join other tenants in the 41st Street building including online camera equipment marketplace MPB, which took 20,000 square feet at 147 41st Street in 2020, and the New York City Department of Finance, which renewed its lease for 135,689 square feet of warehouse space at the address in 2022.

The 6 million-square-foot Industry City is owned by a joint venture of Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, which bought the property in 2013, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Tenants at the development include engineering consultant AECOM, the Brooklyn Nets training center, West Elm Outlets, and New York University’s Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center.

