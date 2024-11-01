Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Roland Foods Taking 29K SF in Former WeWork HQ at 115 West 18th Street

By November 1, 2024 11:31 am
reprints
Joseph DeRosa and John Isaacs of CBRE, and 115 West 18th Street.
Joseph DeRosa and John Isaacs of CBRE, and 115 West 18th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; Courtesy ABS Real Estate Partners

Roland Foods, a self-proclaimed “purveyor of fine foods,’’ will take over a 28,850-square-foot portion of WeWork (WE)’s former headquarters at 115 West 18th Street in Chelsea. 

The specialty food importer and distributor inked a deal to relocate from its previous headquarters, Masonic Hall on West 23rd Street, to the entirety of the West 18th Street building’s fifth floor, according to CBRE (CBRE), which represented Roland Foods in the negotiations. Asking rent at 115 West 18th Street was $62 per square foot.  

SEE ALSO: St. John Properties Inks 2 More Leases at Maryland Business Park

“The new office space allows Roland Foods to house its global headquarters in the heart of Chelsea, one of the most desirable Midtown South submarkets, where such large blocks of space on one floor are hard to come by,” CBRE’s Joseph DeRosa, who represented Roland with John Isaacs, said in a statement. “In addition to the great location, the offices will be significantly renovated to provide a vibrant and welcoming environment for employees to come to every day.” 

Brokers with ABS Partners represented the building’s owner, Wasserstein Enterprises, in the deal. ABS Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“Leasing our new office space is not just about finding a location. It’s about creating an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration and a passion for specialty foods,” Keith Dougherty, CEO of Roland Foods, said in the statement. “This move will enable us to better serve our global community and elevate our brand to new heights.”

The six-story boutique office building at 115 West 18th Street housed WeWork’s headquarters for a time, but the coworking giant later moved out.

The building’s current tenants include HR solutions provider ADP, tech company Attentive Mobile, and travel management company Navan

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.


