Finance  ·  Acquisition
California

Blackstone Lends $197M on L.A. Office Campus Deal

By November 15, 2024 3:35 pm
reprints
Rob Kane of Lincoln Property Company, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, and The Bluffs, an office campus in Playa Vista, Calif.
Rob Kane of Lincoln Property Company, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, and The Bluffs, an office campus in Playa Vista, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Lincoln Property Company; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy CBRE

The nation’s biggest real estate firm has bankrolled Lincoln Property Company’s nine-figure deal for a distressed office campus in Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach.

Blackstone (BX) Group provided a $197 million loan for Strategic Value Partners and Lincoln Property Company’s acquisition of The Bluffs at Playa Vista, a 500,000-square-foot office campus in Playa Vista that previously had Google as one of its tenants, a source familiar with the financing confirmed to  Commercial Observer. 

SEE ALSO: JP Morgan Chase Elevates Burke Davis to Head of Real Estate Banking

The buyers agreed to put down $187.5 million after previous owner Edward J. Minskoff Equities defaulted on a $250.8 million loan from Morgan Stanley that backed the office campus. EJM Equities had acquired the campus at 12121 and 12181 Bluff Creek Drive for $413 million in October 2016.

Newmark’s Jonathan Firestone and Jordan Roeschlaub arranged the financing, The Real Deal reported. A representative from Lincoln Property Company declined to comment on the loan. Representatives for Blackstone and Strategic Value Partners did not return requests for comment or provide additional details on the financing.

The sale last month, at nearly 40 percent less than when the property traded eight years ago, is another example demonstrating how the pandemic and larger tech and media pullback have weakened the once-thriving Silicon Beach office market. Indeed, Google put 98,000 square feet of space at The Bluffs on the sublease market last year as the tech giant significantly reduced its office space requirements throughout Greater L.A.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

Silicon Beach, The Bluffs at Playa Vista, Blackstone, Lincoln Property Company, Strategic Value Partners
Burke Davis was named J.P. Morgan Chase's head of real estate banking on Nov. 15, 2024.
Finance  ·  Players
National

JP Morgan Chase Elevates Burke Davis to Head of Real Estate Banking

By Andrew Coen
Stock market tables
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Office CMBS Delinquencies Double in One Year: Report

By Brian Pascus
Tom Goodsite, managing director at PGIM Real Estate, and an industrial property at 2855 Faye Road in Jacksonville, Fla.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

PGIM Supplies $120M Acquisition Loan for Jacksonville Industrial Portfolio

By Andrew Coen