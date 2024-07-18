Finance  ·  Distress
Los Angeles

Minskoff Defaults on $250M Loan Backing 500K-SF Office on L.A.’s Westside

By July 18, 2024 12:06 pm
reprints
Edward Minskoff and The Bluffs, Playa Vista, Calif.
Edward Minskoff and The Bluffs, Playa Vista, Calif. PHOTO: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy CBRE

Downtown Los Angeles isn’t the only area of the city struggling with nine-figure office distress.

New York-based Edward J. Minskoff Equities (EJME) has defaulted on a $250 million loan tied to a 500,000-square-foot office campus in Playa Vista, Calif. The firm now owes its lender Morgan Stanley (MS) some $271 million, according to The Real Deal, citing loan records.

SEE ALSO: Citi Real Estate Funding Provides $85M Refi for Ashkenazy’s UWS Hotel

EJME bought the two-building property at 12121 and 12181 Bluff Creek Drive, dubbed The Bluffs, from J.P. Morgan Chase for $416 million in 2016. 

The principal on the loan became due in November 2023, per TRD. A foreclosure on the complex will not be set until at least Sept. 12.

Fox Interactive Media signed for almost all of the space at the building when EJME took it over, though the lease expired in 2021. Google signed for 52,000 square feet in 2022, though that did little to stanch the bleeding as more than half of the property is currently available for lease, per TRD.

A representative for EJME did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Playa Vista is a beach community not far from Santa Monica, Venice and Marina Del Rey. It played a large role in the “Silicon Beach” efforts that started in the early 2010s due to the Westside’s reputation as a tech hub, with major companies such as Snap, Twitter (now X) and Google claiming space there. Though many of those companies have since vacated their offices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

One of the most prominent lately is Facebook, which earlier this year shed 130,000 square feet, or nearly 38 percent, of its space at Tishman Speyer’s Brickyard campus in Playa Vista. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

12121 Bluff Creek Drive, 12181 Bluff Creek Drive, Brickyard, Facebook, Fox Interactive Media, Google, Internet, J.P. Morgan Chase, Snap, The Bluffs at Playa Vista, the real deal, Tishman Speyer, X, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Morgan Stanley
Lee Levy was hired by Kayne Anderson as its new senior managing director and head of real estate debt.
Finance  ·  Players
Florida

Kayne Anderson Adds Lee Levy From Goldman Sachs to Lead CRE Debt Platform

By Andrew Coen
Resolution Real Estate Managing Partner Gerard Nocera and 330 West 42nd Street.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Blackstone Looks to Foreclose on Art Deco Landmark the McGraw-Hill Building

By Abigail Nehring
Ben Ashkenazy - Arthouse Hotel at 222 West 77th Street
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Citi Real Estate Funding Provides $85M Refi for Ashkenazy’s UWS Hotel

By Brian Pascus