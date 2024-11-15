JP Morgan Chase Elevates Burke Davis to Head of Real Estate Banking

J.P. Morgan Chase did not have to look far to find a replacement for Michelle Herrick after she was named the bank’s head of commercial real estate last month.

The Wall Street giant announced Friday that Burke Davis, who has been at J.P. Morgan since 2012, will take over Herrick’s role as head of real estate banking (REB) and report to her in the key lending position. Davis was previously market manager for REB’s Northeast region.

“Burke’s deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset and strong leadership capabilities make him the perfect fit to lead our real estate banking team,” Herrick said in a statement.

Herrick is replacing Al Brooks, who will become a vice chair for commercial banking when she begins the new role Jan. 1. She was initially promoted as head of REB in late 2021 before being named deputy head of CRE in March 2024.

Davis arrived at J.P. Morgan in 2012 to lead its real estate syndicated finance group. He held that position for a decade before joining the REB side of the business in 2023.

Prior to joining J.P Morgan, Davis worked at Bank of America and the bank’s predecessor firms LaSalle Bank and FleetBoston Financial.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bates College in Maine, Davis earned an MBA in finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am honored and excited to lead this incredibly talented team that leverages all our firm has to offer to support our clients’ growth and success,” Davis said in a statement. “Our REB team works with dedicated and innovative clients to help build vibrant communities, and I look forward to partnering more closely with clients across the nation to help them achieve their goals.”

