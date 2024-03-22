JPMorgan Chase Appoints Michelle Herrick as Deputy Head of CRE

JPMorgan Chase officially has a new deputy in town.

Michelle Herrick was just named deputy head of commercial real estate within the bank’s commercial banking business, Commercial Observer has learned.

In her newly expanded role, Herrick will work alongside Al Brooks, JPMorgan’s head of commercial real estate.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role to help manage our world-class CRE franchise,” Herrick said in prepared remarks. “It’s an honor to lead this exceptional team, and I look forward to partnering with Al, the business and our clients as we continue building upon our success.”

The promotion comes in Herrick’s seventh year at JPMorgan. She joined the firm in 2017 as market manager for the real estate banking central region, delivering strong results for the bank throughout the Midwest, Mountain and Southeast markets during her four-year tenure in the role. In 2021, she was named head of real estate banking.

In her new seat, Herrick will work closely with Brooks — JPMorgan’s head of CRE since 2015 — to lead the bank’s CRE business nationally.

“Michelle is an incredible leader and has done an outstanding job building strong relationships with our teams and clients,” Brooks said. “I look forward to working alongside her as we best position our CRE business for the future.”

Chicago-based Herrick brings two decades of experience to the table. She began her career at LaSalle Bank in 2003, rising through the ranks in the firm’s real estate investment trust group, then remaining with the bank when it was acquired by Bank of America in 2007. Herrick then worked in Bank of America’s commercial real estate banking group for almost a decade before joining JPMorgan.

She earned an accounting and finance degree from Miami University and her MBA from the University of Chicago. A member of the Real Estate Roundtable, Herrick is also an Urban Land Institute global trustee, a board member for One Million Degrees — a nonprofit that assists low-income Chicago-area students in succeeding in school and work — and a member of the advisory board at Miami University’s Farmer School of Business.

