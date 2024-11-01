Governor’s Office to Move to New 53K-SF Office at 919 Third Avenue

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be moving her staff to a new office slightly uptown by the end of this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

The New York State Executive Chamber, better known as the Office of the Governor, has signed a seven-year lease for 53,000 square feet on the 40th and 45th floors of SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 919 Third Avenue, according to the governor’s office. The lease started on Friday.

The space will be used for Hochul’s personal office, a press office and for the governor’s staff, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told CO. The space will cost approximately $274,000 per month during the first year of rent.

The Office of General Services — the state agency in charge of leasing and procurement — began searching for a new office for state officials following the expiration of the state’s current lease at Time Equities’ 633 Third Avenue, where it had 40,000 square feet, according to the spokesperson. The Executive Chamber paid $304,500 per month at that spot.

“This office space was chosen after meeting the Executive Chamber’s needs related to safety, cost-efficiency and location,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to CO.

State officials considered 40 buildings and toured 20 of them, according to the spokesperson. They are also in the process of negotiating an additional 15-year lease at 919 Third Avenue as more staff moves into the office space.

CBRE was the broker on the deal, the spokesperson said. SL Green declined to comment, while a spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This deal comes after the Office of General Services renewed its 45,350-square-foot offices at 123 William Street in the Financial District in April 2022, as CO previously reported.

